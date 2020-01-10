Renault unveils the 2020 Clio hybrid and Captur PHEV models

While the rest of the world may be basking in electrified goodness, French manufacturer Renault has just pulled the covers off their very first hybrid and plug-in hybrid models at the Brussels Motor Show.

These two electrified models come in the form of the Clio hatch, and the Captur SUV which sports a new "series-parallel" drivetrain that is covered by around 50 different patents.

Both vehicles make use of a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that's paired with a high voltage generator and a powerful electric motor that is incorporated into a 'multi-mode clutch-less' transmission.

The Clio E-Tech's hybrid powertrain is good for 103kW and runs off a 1.2kWh battery that's mounted behind the rear axle.

According to Renault's release, the Clio runs on electric power for about 80 per cent of the time when operating, and has achieved a WLTP economy rating of less than 4.3L/100km.

On the inside, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen sits in the middle of the dash, and will display an animated hybrid system diagram.

At the larger end of the scale, the Captur E-Tech gets a power bump to 118kW thanks to the bigger 9.8kWh battery. A range of 50 kilometres and a top speed of 135km/h is achievable in pure electric mode here.

On top of the standard drivetrain management and battery saving modes, an optional sport mode lets the driver engage all three motors at once when the accelerator is fully depressed.

This cabin receives a larger 10.2-inch digital instrument display as well as a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. To help with boot space, the rear seats of the Captur can slide forward 160mm, exposing an under-floor storage area.

New Zealand pricing and availability for these two models isn't available isn't available just yet, but Renault confirmed that a PHEV drivetrain option for the popular Megane was in the works.