Revealed: First Tesla Model 3 deliveries from August

The first of Tesla's "affordable" Model 3 electric sedans could arrive in New Zealand in August.

Tesla has begun offering two variants of its Model 3 ev, priced from $73,900 plus on-road costs and a delivery fee.

The US company says deliveries will be prioritised based on reservation date, delivery location and confuguration options.

The four-door sedan has a claimed range of 450kms, and the company says it can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

However opting for the Performance package increases the price to around $94,200, offering quicker acceleration ( zero to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds).

The Model 3 is Tesla's smaller, simpler car, which aims to be the world's first mass-market electric vehicle.

The company says it combines industry-leading powertrain efficiency, aerodynamics and chassis technology to deliver the longest range of any comparable electric sedan.

It says Tesla has proven its technology over more than 10 billion miles of real-word driving across its global fleet of vehicles.

The Model 3 comes with active safety features standard, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning and Side Collision Warning.

Model 3, as with other Teslas, would continue to receive over-the-air software updates which added new features and enhanced functionality over time.

Model 3 came with Autopilot included, which under active driver supervision, enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.

Model 3 Standard Range Plus includes 12-way power adjustable heated front seats, premium seat material and trim, upgraded audio – immersive sound, standard maps & navigation, LED fog lamps, centre console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for two smartphones.

Customers who order Model 3 Performance receive the Premium Interior package. This includes satellite-view maps with live traffic visualisation and navigation, premium audio- 14 speakers, in-car internet streaming music & media, internet browser, location-aware automatic garage door opener.

In addition to the 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats, LED fog lamps, centre console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones. All Model 3 vehicles also come standard with auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors, music and media over Bluetooth and custom driver profiles.

All Model 3 customers have access Tesla's global charging network, reserved specifically for Tesla owners; there are seven Supercharger and over 125 Destination charging locations across New Zealand.

Tesla says there are more coming "shortly".