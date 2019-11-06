Revealed: Ford Everest Sport 4WD 7-seater joins Kiwi line-up

For the first time since its inception, Ford New Zealand has added to a model to the line-up of its Ranger-based Everest 7-seater SUV.

The new lower cost Everest Sport has been confirmed for 2020, sitting alongside a slightly revised version of the Titanium. The Sport, like its Ranger namesake, features various 'black out' touches. These include the mesh front grille, the window sills, wing mirrors, side steps, and the new wheels.

A revised front and rear bumper arrangement and full 'Everest' badging text splayed across the front of the bonnet compliment the mild changes. The introduction of a new colour — Deep Crystal Blue — completes the aesthetic stuff.

The new trim level also comes equipped with Ford's High Performance Lighting System, which adds new Bi-Led headlights with 17 per cent improved lighting penetration and 20 per cent improvement in high beam performance. It's worth noting, however, that this system will be standard equipment on the Everest Titanium as well next year.

Inside, the Everest Sport comes with most of the equipment one would expect; including the latest iteration of SYNC 3 (paired to an 8.0-inch touchscreen), satnav, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There's also a nifty windscreen-mounted USB port designed specifically for hosting dashcams.

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams, E-locking rear differential, hill descent, radar cruise control, and rear parking sensors are among the new model's other standard equipment.

Inevitably, the Everest Sport comes with the tried and true Bi-Turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine utilised in the Ranger Raptor and Everest Titanium. It makes 157kW of power and 500Nm of torque, and — as we wrote earlier this year — pairs well with the Everest due to its smooth and sober demeanour. Towing capacity remains static at a braked 3.1 tonnes.

Cost is undoubtedly the biggest element of the Everest Sport. As the new entry level model in the range, its pricing is set to start at $73,990. Ford New Zealand has also revealed that the MY2020 Titanium will be priced from $79,990. The latter continues a price drop that the model received back in February.

