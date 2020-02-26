Revealed: Ford's new plug-in hybrid Escape priced from $58,990

Following the roaring success of Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid, it can be practically assured that everyone in the class is weaseling away on their own electrified equivalents. And Ford is among those who are ahead of the game.

Almost a year ago, Ford whipped the covers off its all-new Escape — built on the clever new C2 platform, longer and lighter than its predecessor, and for the first time including a hybrid option for the New Zealand market.

Ford has now confirmed pricing for the full Escape line-up; from the base front-wheel drive model to the flagship ST-Line X plug-in hybrid.

The range starts at $42,990 for the cheapest 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBoost, making 183kW of power and 387Nm ot torque through a (standard across the petrol range) 8-speed automatic. Next is the $47,990 ST-Line, which shares the same engine driving the same front wheels, but adds Ford's ST-Line visual and interior trimmings.

The first of the all-wheel drive models is the $50,990 ST-Line AWD, and then at the top of the non-hybrid range is the ST-Line X AWD at $55,990. Both come with the same aforementioned 2.0-litre engine, but the X adds 19in wheels, autonomous parking, a handsfree tailgate, and a Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker sound system.

At the top of the range are Ford's two plug-in options. The first of these is the Escape PHEV, priced at $58,990. Then at the very top is the ST-Line X PHEV, priced at $64,990. Each of these come with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and 14.4kWh lithium-ion battery. They make `65kW of power, and have a fully electric range of in excess of 50km.

“The Escape and the Puma offer customers SUVs designed to stand apart from the crowd,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand. “Escape and Puma are also distinguished by advanced safety and Driver Assistance Technology, including FordPass Connect, paired with effortless style, simplicity and practicality.”

“Ford has a strong global strategy in electrification and hybrid technology, and we’re proud to bring our first hybrid SUV to New Zealand customers in such an advanced, capable vehicle as the all-new Escape,” said Ford Australia and New Zealand CEO Kay Hart at the SUV's reveal.

“We know our customers love technology, many of whom are often early adopters, so the combination of user-friendly hybrid technology with a practical, stylish and capable SUV is a significant step for us towards meeting these demands."

Other features of the new Escape include a fully digital 12.3-inch cluster, and an 8-inch touchscreen SYNC 3 infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Escape line-up is set to land in New Zealand from the third quarter of 2020, as part of a revamped blue oval SUV line-up — coming as Ford introduces a cheaper entry-level model to the Everest line-up, and as it brings in the compact Toyota CH-R rivalling Puma.

To view Ford vehicles listed for sale on Driven, click here