Revealed: Lexus NZ’s most popular SUV, the RX

For Lexus New Zealand the new RX is more of an “evolution then revolution” says the brand, though the when it comes to sales this medium SUV causes an upheaval.

Since its launch in 1998, more than 2.94 million RX units have sold globally, and for Lexus New Zealand it is the top selling model in its range, making up 30 per cent of sales.

The new line up starts at $97,400 for the RX350 and finishes at $127,500 for the seven-seater RX450hL 3 hybrid Limited AWD.

All are powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine, with hybrid dominating the line up.

Head of Lexus sales, Kerry Walker, told media at the reveal today the new design of the facelift was “more of evolution than revolution” with a larger spindle grille, the fog lights lower and headlights narrow.

“The look is quite subtle,” said Walker.

“The first RX created a new segment the market had never seen and is now one of the most highly competitive segments in the luxury market,” said Lexus New Zealand General Manager, Neeraj Lala.

“With a crafted and efficient line-up of SUVs available from Lexus, we provide customers with the perfect balance of efficiency, elegance, grace and brawn. The jewel in our crown, and leading the charge, is the new 2020 RX.”

In 2019, self-charging hybrid Lexus vehicles have been outselling conventional petrol-only options. Lexus New Zealand expects this preference for the more environmentally friendly option to continue gathering pace, especially if the Government goes ahead with its proposal to add a levy to high-emission vehicles in 2021.

“RX is the foundation of the Lexus brand and contributes 30 per cent of our total sales in New Zealand,” said Lala.

“More than 50 percent of those RX sales are the self-charging powertrain option.”

The self-charging hybrid option is just one element of the sustainable approach from Lexus. While all Lexus cars and SUVs are luxuriously appointed, Lexus looks to maximise the use of recycled plastics and materials made from sustainably grown plants. For example, the luggage compartment trim in some vehicles is made from recycled plastics and the audio speakers are manufactured from sustainable bamboo.

The 2020 RX is also equipped with Active Cornering Assist, which helps prevent understeer and provides more stability to the vehicle handling. While the F Sport grade gains front and rear performance dampers that aid in absorbing energy from the chassis for further improved handling stability.