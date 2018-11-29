Revealed: New 305km/h Porsche 911 shown off in Los Angeles

For a car that can do 0–100km/h in under four seconds and hit 305km/h, the new Porsche 911 is at least trying to have an environmental conscience.

Porsche's latest incarnation of its legendary 911 will tell owners how much their driving is harming the planet - and allow them to pay to 'offset' the damage by planting trees.

Buyers may find that the perfect antidote to a guilt trip car that will cost from £93,000 and the feature was revealed alongside the new eighth generation Porsche 911 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The German car firm's new high-tech system will inform drivers how much carbon dioxide is being produced and then tell them how much they should pay to plant trees to compensate for adding to the greenhouse gas blamed for global warming.

The feature will not offset harmful nitrogen oxide emissions, which are a major concern for clean air campaigners, however, the new 911 will comply with the latest rules to reduce NOx pollution.

While the planet-saving feature might be a totally novel characteristic of the iconic German sports car, the looks remain so trademark that it’s difficult to tell the new eco-warrior ‘992’ model from versions that came before it.

The new car is slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor but can outrun it in a drag race thanks to a few tenths of a second being shaved off the 0–100km/h time.

Each car sold in the UK will come equipped with the web-based emissions estimator called Porsche Impact, which measures the effect on the environment by calculating how much CO2 you emit while driving.

It then calculates how much you should pay ‘to neutralise your individual carbon footprint’, Porsche said during the reveal in LA. The Stuttgart manufacturer added: It estimates the financial contributions that Porsche customers can pay to offset their CO2 footprint.

‘They themselves can choose the internationally certified climate projects in which to invest.

‘The projects available are spread out all over the world and focus on biodiversity, hydro and solar power, as well as forest protection.’

Porsche added: ‘Emissions estimator is an online tool that will roll out globally and is aimed at enabling owners to check the stats of the type of car they own.

‘It is voluntary whether or not they follow through, but fits as part of our long established, wider sustainability programme that includes elimination and minimisation of CO2 in our manufacturing and production processes, the design of the cars and overall corporate ethos.’

Other new features include the Porsche Road Trip. The app helps petrol heads plan, organise and navigate their way on special road trips.

The routes it offers takes enthusiasts via Porsche-recommended exclusive hotels and restaurants as well as points of interest and viewpoints along the way.

But while these additions might offer a new dimension to the 911, the look and performance are predictably evolutionary, in-keeping with the German car firm’s conservative philosophy when it comes to its flagship model.

It hasn’t helped that images and footage of the eighth-gen 911 have been circulating for the last few month. In fact, there have already been enough leaks to sink the Titanic.

Officially announcing the car on the eve of the LA show, Porsche said the new 992 model number 911 is ‘more powerful, dynamic and digital’ and ‘continues to set the standard when it comes to exclusive sporting performance’.

It’s also more expensive that before, but the premium takes into account new safety and assistance aids to cope with ‘the increasing demands of the digital world’.

First into UK showrooms will be the 911 Carrera S Coupé costing from £93,110 and the 911 Carrera 4S Coupé from £98,418.

They are powered by enhanced 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six-cylinder engines which produce 450 horsepower - an increase of 30 horsepower over the previous mode.

Each will come with an eight-speed automatic PDK dual-clutch gearbox rather than the traditionalists’ favoured manual transmission – though that will be available on variants released next year.

There are other hidden design tweaks, including the newly integrated electric pop-out door handles that lie flush in the bodywork to emphasise the tapered and smooth contours of the iconic sports car.

Up front, a bonnet with a pronounced recess has been incorporated to evoke the design of the first 911 generations. The rear is dominated on all models by the significantly wider, variable-position spoiler.

Beneath the spoiler lip and spanning the width of the car is a seamless light bar, a now familiar element of the Porsche design language, and pronounced twin exhaust outlets.

Inside, the completely new interior takes its inspiration from 911 models of the 1970s - characterised by the fascia’s clear and straight lines and recessed instruments.

The dashboard has a 10.9-inch centre screen and alongside the central rev counter two thin, frameless displays supply further information to the driver.

A compact switch unit with five buttons gives the driver direct access to the vehicle’s primary functions.

Porsche said more engines will be added to the range in 2019, including a crop of 3.8-litre petrols and a plug-in hybrid – which will be a first for the 911.

In total, the German car maker says there will be up to 24 variants of the eighth-generation 911, including cabriolets.

Racing drive Mark Webber – who drives for the factory Porsche team - and Hollywood actor James Marsden were among the stars who attended the Los Angeles launch event on Tuesday evening.

- Daily Mail