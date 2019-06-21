Revealed: new Kia Seltos compact crossover breaks cover

It is raining new compact crossover SUVs at the moment. And, overnight, it was Kia's turn to unveil a new entrant to the booming market.

Continuing the Korean brand's preference of actual names over silly jumbles of alphanumerics, this is the Kia Seltos. After a series of concepts and teaser pics, it was shown off last night at a launch event in Delhi, India.

The Seltos is set to occupy a space below its big brother, the Sportage. It's similar in size to the Stonic SUV that Kia sells in European markets. And, like the Stonic, the focus here is on style and technology. Production will take place in India and Korea.

In terms of the former, the Seltos lifts Kia's 'tiger nose' fascia design and gives it a 2020-ified tweak. Two strong bars of chrome go from one side of the front end to the other, helping frame the headlights and primary grille.

The amount of chrome on the Seltos is actually rather generous throughout, with magpie-like buyers sure to appreciate the chrome window surround and the bar that joins the two taillights.

Elements of the design, like the honey-comb wheels and complex '3 dimensional' daytime running lights and brake lights are intended to connect the Seltos' design to its sports-sedan cousin; the Stinger.

Images of the SUV's "lounge-like and spacious interior" are yet to be revealed, but rest assured that it'll be crammed with tech. Kia says that it will come with an 8-inch touchscreen as standard, although there's also the potential of a 10.25-inch touchscreen on higher trims.

'Sound mood lighting' similar to that in the new Kia Soul is set to also be present in the Seltos, complemented by a Bose sound system. Kia, quite predictably, has targeted "youthful, tech-savvy buyers" in their words with the feature list here, and it shows.

As you'd expect, those gadgets and gizmos are supported by a comprehensive suite of safety tech, which includes Vehicle Stability Management, brake-force assist, and parking sensors front and rear. There's also three drive modes; Normal, Eco, and Sport.

So far Kia has unveiled three different engine options for the Seltos. The first a turbocharged 1.6-litre four cylinder petrol making 130kW, the second a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four cylinder making 110kW, and the third a 1.6-litre four cylinder diesel making 100kW.

Different markets will get different powertrain options, and New Zealand could be among those in the mix. Although it hasn't been confirmed that the Seltos is coming here for sure, Kia New Zealand has exclaimed interest in the compact crossover.

"The SUV market continues to be very strong and we have been looking at various options to expand our range in New Zealand to support our best-selling Sportage,” said Kia New Zealand general manager Todd McDonald in a February statement.

“We are very excited by the prospect of having an SUV to offer in the segment below the Sportage and its arrival is being eagerly anticipated.”