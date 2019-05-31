Revealed: New Zealand Tesla Model 3 pricing to start at $73,900

It's been a long, long time coming. But, finally, the local pricing for Tesla's highly anticipated Model 3 has been revealed for the New Zealand market.

Pricing is set to start at $73,900 for the Standard Range Plus model, excluding on-road costs and delivery. This is one of two models that has been confirmed for the New Zealand market, featuring the single-motor set-up capable of the 0–100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds, a top speed of 225km/h, and a claimed range of 460km per charge.

The other model that's been confirmed for our market, naturally, is the dual-motor Performance. With all-wheel drive and more power at its disposal, the Performance can hit 100km/h in a brisk 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 233km/h (with the potential for more). Range grows too, to a claimed 560km/h per charge.

Pricing for the 75kWh Performance begins at $94,200, again excluding on-road costs and delivery. Although curiously, that price doesn't include the 'Performance Upgrade'; which includes 20-inch wheels, uprated brakes, Track Mode, a carbon fibre boot spoiler, and an increased top speed from 233km/h to 261km/h.

Without those additions, the standard Performance model is actually identical to the Long Range AWD model sold overseas.

In accordance to the news, Tesla New Zealand's online Model 3 configurator has also gone live. There potential buyers can mix and match the different available Model 3 options, of which there are plenty. Click all the way through on the configurator, and the website gives you an estimated delivery date of August.

Each colour that isn't Solid Black is an option, with metallic silver and blue costing another $1600, and Tesla's well known multi-coat red costing $3200. Next-gen autonomous driving functionality is $8000 (the Autopilot we know and love comes standard). A Standard Range Plus Model 3 optioned with Autopilot and silver paint will cost $85,360, for example. A fully optioned Performance meanwhile (not including the red paint) will cost $111,760.

Within Tesla, the Model 3 is still significantly cheaper than its Model S big brother. A Standard Range Model S starts at $129,700, while the equivalent Model X SUV starts at $139,200.

Compare the Model 3 to other electric cars, and things get more interesting still.

At $73,900, the Model 3 is a smidge under $14,000 more expensive than the incoming entry-level Nissan Leaf. Ironically, the Hyundai Kona EV has an almost identical retail price ($73,990). Both undercut the BMW i3, which starts at $77,200.