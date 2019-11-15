Road taxes, road rage, traffic congestion: How does Auckland compare?

Auckland has some of the most expensive road taxes in the world - the third highest behind only Rotterdam and Melbourne, according to a list of 100 global cities.

Taking Aucklanders' incomes into account that made the city's road taxes the 8th least affordable in the index, compiled by vehicle parts company Mister Auto.

The report ranks how drivers fare in 100 of the world's cities. It pulled data from a number of sources including other indexes and local authority data.

Auckland was the only New Zealand city to feature in the index, which measured 15 factors from congestion and road quality to public transport, road rage, fatalities and cost of parking and petrol.

The city didn't fare badly overall, coming in 57th out of 100 for total driver experience, and got a tick for air quality - coming in 4th cleanest behind Brisbane, Salvador and Stockholm.

But Auckland's public transport score was the 11th worst in the world, putting the city in the same league as Las Vegas and Detroit and worse than Perth, Brisbane and Dubai.

That score was based on how accessible, reliable and cheap public transport was in each city, as well as what proportion of people used public transport, length of roads, and how much infrastructure was dedicated to public transport.

The measure was part of the index because good access and ease of public transport leads to a drop in road traffic, making conditions better for drivers.

New York's public transport rated the best with a perfect score of 100, followed by Singapore, Tokyo and London.

Road rage rates were measured by asking a range of drivers if they had seen or experienced road rage. Ulaanbaatar - a city in Mongolia - had the worst score at 99.12 out of 100, followed closely by Moscow.

By comparison, Auckland was the 17th calmest city with a road rage score of 20.25. Drivers in Japan's Osaka were the most chilled out, with a road rage score of 1, followed by Tokyo at 2.54.

Perhaps surprisingly, Auckland's congestion ranked 57th worst overall - equal with Melbourne and just ahead of Montreal. Mumbai fared worst in the world for congestion, with Malmo in Sweden the most free-flowing city.

- NZ Herald