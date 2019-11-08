Rolls-Royce pulls the covers off the sinister Cullinan Black Badge

If roads were a thing on the Death Star in Star Wars, we'd like to imagine that this newly-unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge would be Darth Vader's vehicle of choice.

This is thanks to the imposing aesthetics of the uber-luxury SUV, and healthy power boost that the British manufacturer has hit it with.

Following in the footsteps of Rolls-Royce models such as the Dawn, Wraith, and Ghost, who have all received the Black Badge treatment, the Cullinan benefits from darkened overall aesthetic among other upgrades.

Finished in high-gloss black chrome, the Spirit of Ecstasy badge matches the front grille surround, side frame finishers, and the exhaust. The black SUV now sits on a set of massive 22-inch wheels that cover a set of giant brake callipers that are finished in red.

As you would expect, the darkened theme carries on into the cabin of the SUV, where the luxury carbon fibre finish on the centre console creates a unique 3D look. On the roof, you find the traditional star-filled headliner that certainly stands out in the dark.

Inside, the optional forged yellow seats contrast the dark theme of the cabin, and work well with the exterior pin striping. One interesting aspect of this Cullinan is the new shooting star feature that does just what you'd expect it to do.

Not ones for a simple aesthetic upgrade, Rolls-Royce have hit the 6.8-litre V12 with a serious power boost, and pumped its figures up to 447kW and 900Nm of torque. Considering that the standard model only produces 400kW and 850Nm of torque, this is a huge upgrade.

To handle all this extra oomph, the suspension has been tweaked, and the transmission has been strengthened. A new "intuitive throttle" option has been installed, and the eight-speed gearbox offers a more aggressive shift pattern.

Rolls-Royce wasted no time in getting the Black Badge, and while no price has been listed, it will sit atop the base Cullinan, which starts at a whopping $600,000 in the States.