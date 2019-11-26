Rotary madness: Mazda's RX-Vision concept gets even more hardcore

For the past few years, the hopes and dreams of rotary engine fans have rested in the hands of Mazda's incredible RX-Vision concept, and it seems that things are going to get even racier — in the virtual sense that is.

While the Lamborghini V12 Gran Turismo concept might've been the craziest car unveiled during the Gran Turismo Championships World Finals in Monaco over the weekend, this rotary-powered bad boy is even cooler.

As we're established, this new GT3 concept is based on the popular RX-Vision concept, and just like the Lambo, will be available to virtual drivers on Gran Turismo Sport from early next year.

The sketches that have been supplied by Polophony Digital show a wider coupe that what we have seen in the past, complete with crazy GT3 aero. This includes the huge front splitter, gigantic rear diffuser, and a huge wing.

When presenting the concept on stage, Julien Montousse, a boss at Mazda, wouldn't go into detail about the car's in-game powertrain, and danced around the idea of a rotary. A strange notion, considering that the company was working on a new SkyActiv-X engine that was destined for the RX-Vision.

Since its initial unveiling at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2015, the likelihood of the RX-Vision coming with a rotary engine, or actually releasing at all has been varied, but thanks to an RX-8 recently being tested at the Nurburgring, it looks like its back on the table.

As to whether Mazda will release another sports coupe sporting a rotary engine is anyone's guess. But according to Maza, another rotary engine is definitely on the cards, it just might come alongside a couple of electric motors in a mid-sized SUV.