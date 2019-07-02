Rowen International gives the Toyota C-HR an attitude adjustment

When you think of modern sports cars that have come from Toyota, the GT86 and the upcoming Supra would be the obvious choices, but what about the C-HR?

In factory form, sporty isn't a term that we'd use to describe the small SUV's looks, but a few tuning companies have decided to change that.

Just last year, Wald got their hands on a CH-R and turned it into a menacing little SUV that would look right at home alongside the 'Hulkmobile' in Tokyo Drift. Just like the Rowen kit, big wheels, big bumpers, and fancy lights were slapped on the car to give it some attitude.

While that kit was good, the recently-revealed Rowen kit has blown it out of the water with its race-inspired looks. On this kit, the large fender flares that house the massive wheels, and the revised front end are the highlights.

This new headlight garnish removes the Toyota badge, and gives the C-HR an aggressive while almost foreign look.

The majority of this kit has been available for quite a while now, but the revised C-HR front end is the latest release from the Japanese tuner. Getting over speed bumps and into driveways might be an issue with this new bumper though.

Interestingly enough, Rowen has gone to extra lengths in designing this bumper, and have built Toyota's front-facing sensors into the unit. While this is a nice aspect, we can't imagine that the sensors would work as well as the factory bumper's unit considering how low it sits.

As well as the body kit, you'll notice that Rowen has gone over and above with this car and installed a set of Recaro racing seats and some extremely large brakes.

This C-HR has also been given a new exhaust system, so while won't have the performance to match the looks, it will sound the part.