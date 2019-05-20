Rusty 1936 Aston Martin set to sell for over $100,000 at auction

A classic car that has spent almost 50 years languishing in a garage is tipped to sell for £55,000(NZ$107,000) - despite being covered in rust and missing a wheel.

The rare 1936 Aston Martin Mk II saloon was one of just 24 made by the famous British marque and only a handful of the cars survive today.

The model up for sale was owned by the late Philip Kenyon, an electrical engineer, who bought it way back in 1951 for a mere £300(NZ$584).

Mr Kenyon happily drove it throughout the 1950s and 60s, taking his family on holidays to the Lake District and Wales in it, but he put it into storage in 1971 after the cable on the handbrake broke.

Mr Kenyon intended to repair it but never got round to it.

The car would remain off-road, gathering dust and rust for the next five decades.

But following the death of one of Mr Kenyon's daughters, the car is being sold by H&H Classics of Warrington, Cheshire, on behalf of the family.

Despite its condition, the vintage motor is still said to be highly desirable and it is tipped to sell for £55,000(NZ$107,000).

Experts believe that whoever buys it will need to spent £100,000(NZ$194,000) on restoring it to its former glory. By that time it could be worth £200,000($389,00).

The car has a 1.5 litre four cylinder engine and is started using a wind-up handle,.

Nick Lumby, of H&H, said: 'It is a true garage find that needs total restoration but as far as we know it is pretty much all there and has original parts.

'The sale is a rare opportunity, cars like this don't come up very often.

'Whoever restores it isn't going to be in profit anytime soon. But is it a project it is going to appeal to a lot of people.

'It is a rare model and is pre-war and from a period when Aston Martin was doing ranger well as a successful British company.'

