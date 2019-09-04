Say hello to New Zealand's cheapest fully electric car

The new MG ZS is admittedly quite an unassuming looker. On first impressions it looks a little like a Mazda CX-5 that shrunk in the wash (not that that's a particularly bad thing). But, as regular Driven readers will know, MG's compact crossover has an electric ace up its sleeve.

Since it was released in March, we've speculated that the MG ZS's fully electric variant had the potential to undercut the Hyundai Ioniq and Nissan Leaf to become the cheapest EV in the country. And this morning MG has confirmed that fact ... kind of.

MG New Zealand has confirmed that the SUV will hit our shores in mid-2020, with a starting price of $49,990 plus on-road costs. However, that price will only be available to the first 50 pre-orders. Thereafter, an unspecified standard price will be applied.

For their money, buyers also get a 7-year/130,000km new vehicle and battery warranty. Standard MG ZS pricing starts at $23,990, with the internal-combustion range-topping Essence model priced at $27,990.

So technically, the electric ZS will be the cheapest EV in New Zealand when it arrives. If it hopes to retain that crown, standard entry-level pricing will need to sit underneath the $59,990 of the Ioniq and Leaf, as well as under the $57,488 LDV EV80 van.

Even if it doesn't, there are a few things that make the MG a compelling product when stacked up next to its sub-$60k rivals.

Its SUV form factor will make it more appealing to families, for one. There's also the level of tech underneath. Its 44.5kWh battery pack is larger than that in the Leaf and Ioniq in both its current format as well as in its upcoming second-gen format.

The battery powers a motor positioned under the MG's bonnet, which is good enough for 105kW of power and 353Nm of torque. WLTP numbers claim a range of 262km and a 'city range' of 370km — numbers that have been revised ('shrunken') since its March reveal.

Eighty per cent charge is expected to come in 40 minutes when the MG is plugged into a 50kW CCS charger, and full charge is said take approximately seven hours when plugged into a 7kW charger.

Don't think that the ZS will be light on other features either, given its 'cheapest in the country' status. While full spec hasn't been detailed as of yet, it has been confirmed that the ZS will come with an eight-inch touchscreen with satnav, and a big panoramic sunroof.