Selling like hot cakes: Volkswagen already has 30,000 orders for its new EV

Volkswagen has already received more than 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 – its all-new electric vehicle - just before its reveal at next week’s Frankfurt motor show,

Most of the pre-bookers live in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. More than 100,000 further ID. fans have registered for the ID.3 newsletter which Volkswagen is using to present regular information on its new full-electric ID. family as well as topics connected with e-mobility.

Volkswagen is showing the ID.3 as a world premiere at Frankfurt and is sure to the drawcard for the brand at the show.

VW’s passenger car board member, Jürgen Stackmann, said before the Frankfurt show “we have already reached our target of 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 1ST edition.

“This success shows that the ID.3 is coming at precisely the right time. More and more people want to switch over to e-mobility.”

The ID.3 1ST has a range of up to 420 kilometres.

Volkswagen Passenger New Zealand’s general manager, Greg Leet, will be at the Frankfurt motor show next week and the ID.3 coming to New Zealand is “on the top of my list” of discussions with his VW bosses

“The ID.3 is continually in discussion,” Leet said.

VW Vans Australia was at Cromwell’s Southern Hemisphere Testing Ground (SHPG) in July hosting motoring writers, including Driven, where we drove products such as the Amarok and Crafter van on the snow.

Co-incidentally, the ID.3 was being tested at the SHPG at the same time, though as the proving ground has strict privacy rules, the VW Australia staff couldn’t see the electric car.