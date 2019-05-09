Signature Class voted as Most Trusted Brand for used cars by Kiwis

Toyota's used car division; Signature Class has now been operating since 1997, and was set up to provide New Zealanders with used Toyota vehicles that they could rely on.

Over the past 15 years, an average of 3038 Signature Class cars and SUVs have been sold each year, resulting in over 45,000 vehicles on the road today.

“It’s an important part of ours and the dealer network’s business,” said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager Franchise Development and Used Vehicles. “We’re delighted so many New Zealanders recognise that the Signature Class brand is synonymous with quality and reliability.”

Vehicles that are refurbished at the Thames facility are a mixture of New Zealand and imported vehicles. While around 80 per cent are New Zealand new Toyota vehicles, Japanese imports make up the other 20 per cent.

Odometer certification and compliance is carried out by the AA for these imported vehicles, and a New Zealand compatible sound system is fitted.

“The Thames team of 77 work together to ensure that every vehicle is refurbished thoroughly, so who better to stand behind the product,” Steve Prangnell said.

All Signature Class vehicles are sold with a three-year Toyota warranty and three years of AA roadside assistance and three years of Warrant of Fitness checks.

