Six-figure JDM dream: Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-SPEC II for sale in NZ

After building one of the most successful cars that has raced in the Australian Touring Car Championship, Nissan had quite a big task on their hands, they had to improve Godzilla.

As most will know, the bulbous R33 was the successor of the iconic R32, which was then followed by the sleeker, faster, and more aggressive R34.

Unlike the US, Nissan Skylines aren't exactly a rarity in New Zealand, and you'd probably see a couple of R34s each day on your commute to work, but this model here is your standard R34 by any means.

The real difference between the one you hear doing skids on a Friday night and this one here lies in the badging — and the price of course. Out of the 11,577 R34 Skylines built between 1999 and 2002, only 1855 wore the V-SPEC II badge.

Following in the footsteps of the V-SPEC which gained three additional oil coolers, a revised ECU, full leather interior, stiffer suspension, and an active rear LSD, the V-SPEC II received some more revisions.

The suspension got even stiffer, the rear brake rotors got bigger, and a carbon fibre bonnet was installed. Out of the 1855 V-SPEC II models that were built, only two were sold on the New Zealand market, making them incredibly rare.

Unfortunately, this model here isn't one of those two New Zealand new models, but is a recent import from Japan.

This example only has 44,000km on the clock, and is in "mostly factory condition", which only adds to the value of the Japanese classic. If you are looking for a cheap R34 GT-R this isn't the car for you, as it is listed on our site for $181,993.

We've seen the price of R32 and R33 Skylines skyrocket in the past few years thanks to the legalisation in the US. It's a give in that the same will happen with the other two generations of GT-R, so buying one will definitely be an investment.

You've got just under five years to get your hands on one of these as the ban of R34s lifts in 2024, so get bidding!

Take a look at the listing and more photos here.