Smart owner moves car into kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian

Car enthusiasts go to great lengths to protect their prized rides from the elements in dire situations, but this is the first time that we've ever seen anything like this — especially for a Smart ForTwo.

Posting a few images of the strange living room situation on Facebook, the man's wife revealed that the garage was already taken. "My husband was afraid his car might blow away and my car is in the garage," she said.

In terms of logistics, it looks like the set of sliding doors behind the Smart ForTwo were used to move the tiny machine inside.

Considering that the Smart ForTwo only measures 2.6 metres long, by 1.6 metres wide, the car comfortably sits in the kitchen, and stills leaves room for the dogs to enjoy the space.

Since posting photos on Tuesday, over 21,000 people have reacted to it, and over 65,000 people have shared it.

The latest reports show that Hurricane Dorian has moved onshore at South Eastern Florida, and has developed winds with speeds up to 115km/h, more than enough to blow a ForTwo away.

