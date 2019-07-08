'Sneaky buggers!' Turns out the Toyota Supra is way faster than the BMW Z4

Look, at Driven we try not to be one of those outlets that simply bang up embedded links to other people's content on YouTube.

But, this was a video that we had to share.

As you'll be well aware, the new Toyota GR Supra is a topic of much controversy and speculation. It shares the same platform and power-train as the BMW Z4, and thus has copped plenty of flack from die-hard, 2JZ-loving punters on social media for 'not being a true Supra'. Whatever that means.

There have been musings about the amount of power output the Supra's BMW-sourced B58 inline six-cylinder has. Toyota of course have claimed that it makes 335hp, or 250kW with 500Nm of twist — an identical amount to what the Z4 M40i makes in most markets (including ours).

However, various publications have dyno tested Supras — Car & Driver found that the sports car makes more power at the crank than Supra's at-the-wheel figure, while Car Throttle found in their study that it makes 378hp (281kW) at the wheel.

That's more than 30kW of extra, unspoken power.

Now, it's been stated that BMW engines like the B58 are traditionally underrated in their claimed power numbers. But, only with the above Carwow clip can we safely suggest that the Supra makes considerably more power.

Tested twice from a standstill and once while rolling, the Supra charges away from the Z4 on both occasions. In the second drag race, it even climbs back from an average launch to comfortably clean up shop. With ideal launches, the pair did the standing quarter mile in 12 seconds and 12.5 seconds respectively. The rolling race comes with similar results.

The differences between the cars are minimal; both even sporting the same set of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres. The Z4 weighs more, at 1610kg to the Supra's 1570kg. But, to say that a half-second deficit on a quarter mile is down to 40kg of ballast is a stretch at best. Really, the only other logical reasoning to explain the Supra's quicker straight-line pace is the different gearing characteristics in its eight-speed automatic transmission.

For what it's worth, Toyota have been very forthcoming in saying that they've been performing their own development on the B58 for years now. Most people looked at those statements and attributed them to enhancing the platform's reliability.

But, maybe the truth was something much more fun.