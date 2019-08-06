Spied: 2020 VW Golf Mk8 spotted on commercial shoot

After much speculation, and a partially-camouflaged model being spotted in a McDonald's drive-thru earlier this year, we finally have photos of the new Volkswagen Golf Mk8.

Spotted during a commercial shoot in what looks like a European city, despite the many updates that have been made to the hatch, it's still got that iconic Golf look.

The pictures that were briefly posted to an Instagram account show the hatch being filmed with models posing beside it.

From the Macca’s leak earlier this year, we knew that both the headlights and taillights had been updated, but the camouflage strips hid the details. Now that all the tape has been stripped of the front and rear ends, we can finally get a good look at the updates.

Sitting underneath the aggressively-styled headlights is a futuristic front bumper with deep vents. At the rear is a set of revised taillights that look very reminiscent of other models in the VW line-up. Chrome rear bumper accents sit above two chrome tailpipes as well.

While we can't see the interior here, it has been reported that the Golf is going to receive a fully-digital gauge cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. To keep the car safe from cyber-attacks, the car will use an over-the-air update system.

It is built on the same MQB platform as the current car, and is expected to share a lot of the same engine and gearbox options — three and four-cylinder units paired with manuals and dual-clutch transmissions.

Perhaps most interestingly for the Golf is that from the Mk8 onwards it will exist alongside the similarly sized Volkswagen I.D. hatchback — an electric hatchback set to also be revealed in this year.

Production was set to start in July, and the Golf is set to be launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this year.