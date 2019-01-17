Sporty RS model joins Skoda Kodiaq range

The choice of performance focused SUV models will soon be expanded when an RS version joins the popular Skoda Kodiaq line-up.

The Kodiaq RS will combine high-output diesel performance with a flagship specification for the award-winning SUV.

Powering the RS model is the 2.0-litre bi-turbo TDI diesel engine which is already offered in the New Zealand market in the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack and Tiguan Allspace R-Line models. The BiTDI engine develops 176kW at 4000rpm and has 500Nm of torque available from 1750-2500rpm.

The Kodiaq RS stands out from the crowd thanks to a striking design package that includes 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, gloss black finish on the grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes, RS sports bumpers and red painted brake calipers.

The performance focus for the Kodiaq RS extends to specific settings for the DCC Dynamic Chassis Control and Progressive Steering systems while the braking has been upgraded with larger diameter discs.

Interior equipment highlights will include alcantara, carbon and leather trimmed sports seats with power adjustment, red stitched alcantara trim inserts, a carbon dash theme, black roofliner and alloy pedals. There is also a heated RS leather steering wheel.





A four-camera Area View system and Park Assist will be standard along with the Virtual Pedal remote powered tailgate, LED door and dash ambient lighting.

The Kodiaq RS will have Front Assist radar-based city autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking, Lane Assist and Blind Spot Detect and the Rest Assistant driver fatigue warning.

The first shipment for the New Zealand market is scheduled for late-March or early-April arrival with pricing still to be confirmed.

Currently the Skoda Kodiaq range is topped by two Sportline models — the 132kW TSI petrol 4x4 priced at $64,490 and the 140kW TDI diesel 4x4 at $67,990, suggesting the RS model should land in the $75,000 to $80,000 range.