Spotted: Unmarked BMW M3 police car emerges in Australia

While New Zealand Police seem to be moving away from the idea of pursuits based on the safety concern that they bring to the public, it looks like our mates over the ditch are headed in a different direction.

Just recently, a set of photos were posted on a Facebook page by the name of Australian Police Vehicles, which shows an unmarked BMW M3 patrolling the streets of Canberra.

While the BMW M5 Competition that the Australian Police Force recently acquired was shown off around the world, they seem to have kept quiet about this unassuming turbocharged six cylinder-powered cruiser.

As you would know, this isn't a standard 3 Series BMW by any means, and the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six pumps out 317kW and 550Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 280km/h.

No stranger to fast police cars, the Australian force has previously made headlines for enlisting quick cruisers such as the Civic Type R and the fleet of rear-wheel drive Kia Stingers GTs that were rolled out earlier this year.

While these machines are quick, they don't compare to the Dubai Police, who have made headlines for using a Buggati Veyron and Lamborghini Aventador in the past, and more recently, got their hands on a Nissan GT-R.

Good luck outrunning those.