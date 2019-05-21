Stolen Mustang resurfaces 26 years later with strange modifications

Once called the 'Ugly Duckling' of the Mustang line-up, the Foxbody Mustang has recently gathered a cult following in the US among drag racers and drifters alike.

This particular example was worth around $30,000 when it was stolen back in 1993 but, even with the new modifications, would be lucky to fetch around $2,000 these days.

Discovered by a farm owner when he started to have a dig around his newly-acquired property, the Foxbody was a little worse for wear — a far cry from the show pony that it was when it went missing.

According to Fox4kc, the farmer noted that the car's interior had become a home for stray rodents who had all but destroyed the cloth interior.

Reporting it almost instantly to the Kansas Police, it was discovered that this particular car had been re-registered with a false VIN, and was driving up until 2007. The police revealed that they had a pretty good idea as to who originally stole the car, but couldn't charge them as too much time had passed.

Though they aren't able to charge the suspect with theft, the police are looking fraud charges that are related to the illegal re-registering of the car.

Filed almost 30 years ago, the police report contains a few different names and phone numbers, none of which could be tracked down.

Whether they were to disguise the car once it was stolen, or just someone's taste, the modifications are certainly interesting. From the wheels, to the hood, and the spoiler that looks like it belongs on a VL Commodore, this particular 'Stang screams '80s.

If you are in the market for a capable drag/drift project, keep an eye on the Kansas market, you might find a bargain!