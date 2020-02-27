Study finds Toyotas are the most likely vehicles to exceed 300,000km

This little ball of trees, sweat, and influencers that we call Earth is 384,400km away from the moon — give or take.

It's remarkable to think that the human race is capable of building four-wheeled machines capable of rivalling or exceeding that distance milestone in their lifetime. That kind of endurance is a test of reliability, owner diligence, and outright dedication. And in a recent study on this scale of long-lasting reliability, a raft of predictable names have risen to the top.

The American-based study, conducted by iSeeCars, calculated which makes and models of car were most likely to read the 200,000 mile (321,869km) barrier. The study claims to have analysed over 15.8 million vehicles, including a raft of models that aren't sold in New Zealand. Still, the trends subsequently uncovered make for interesting reading.

Among the less surprising set of findings was the consistent featuring of Toyota. In the study's top 15 cars with the highest percentage clocking more than 200,000 miles, seven were Toyota products. Nobody else had anywhere near the same presence on this list, with GMC, Chevrolet, and Honda bringing two models each, and sister companies Ford and Lincoln represented with one each.

Toyota lied the pack with two models; its globally renowned Land Cruiser and the slightly smaller Sequoia. According to the study 15.7 per cent of Land Cruisers exceed 200,000 miles — a big percentage jump over the Sequoia's 9.2 per cent.

The Ford Expedition (5.2%), Chevrolet Suburban (4.9%), Toyota Highlander Hybrid (4.2%), Chevrolet Tahoe (4.1%), Toyota 4Runner (3.9%), GMC Yukon (3.2%), and Honda Ridgeline pick-up (3.0%).

As you can probably tell reading through that top 10, one of the other prevailing trends is the amount of large SUVs on the list. All but five of the top 15 were SUVs, and interestingly the 13th placed Toyota Avalon (2.6%) was the only 'car' — utes filling the remaining four slots.

The study created lists for each segment in class, naming the Honda CR-V (1.1%) the most likely compact SUV to hit 200,000 miles. Other segment winners included the Acura MDX (luxury midsize SUV, 1.6%), BMW X3 (luxury compact SUV, 0.2%), Honda Accord (midsize sedan, 1.8%), Honda Civic (small sedan, 2.3%), Audi TT (sports car, 4.1% based on vehicles that had completed 150,000 miles), and Tesla Model S (electric cars, 2.3% based on vehicles that had completed 100,000 miles).

iSeeCars Survey: Longest-Lasting Vehicles to Reach 200,000 Miles (top 15 overall)

1. Toyota Land Cruiser (15.7%)

2. Toyota Sequoia (9.2%)

3. Ford Expedition (5.2%

4. Chevrolet Suburban (4.9%)

5. Toyota Highlander Hybird (4.2%)

6. Chevrolet Tahoe (4.1%)

7. GMC Yukon XL (4.1%)

8. Toyota 4Runner (3.9%)

9. GMC Yukon (3.2%)

10. Honda Ridgeline (3.0%)

11. Toyota Tundra (2.9%)

12. Honda Odyssey (2.7%)

13. Toyota Avalon (2.6%)

14. Lincoln Navigator (2.6%)

15. Toyota Tacoma (2.5%)

Segment leaders

Overall: Toyota Land Cruiser (15.7%)

Full Size SUV: Toyota Land Cruiser (15.7%)

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner (3.9%)

Compact SUV: Honda CR-V (1.1%)

Full Size Truck: Toyota Tundra (2.9%)

Compact Truck: Honda Ridgeline (3.0%)

Luxury Full Size SUV: Lincoln Navigator (2.6%)

Luxury Midsize SUV: Acura MDX (1.6%)

Luxury Compact SUV: BMW X3 (0.2%)

Large Sedan: Toyota Avalon (2.6%)

Midsize Sedan: Honda Accord (1.8%)

Small Sedan: Honda Civic (2.3%)

Sports Car: Audi TT (4.1% — based on cars reaching 150,000 miles)

Minivan: Honda Odyssey (2.7%)

EV: Tesla Model S (2.3% — based on cars reaching 100,000 miles)

Hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid (4.2%)

Hybrid Car: Toyota Prius (2.0%)