Stupidly fast: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette performance times confirmed

In this modern age, turbochargers and hybrids are aplenty across the performance segment, with manufacturers using ground-breaking technology to squeeze every last drop of performance out of the vehicles.

When Chevrolet unveiled the 2020 Corvette, complete with its mid-engine arrangement, it was quite a surprise to see all this technology missing from the 'supercar' with just a 6.2-litre N/A V8 powering the rear wheels.

As you'd expect, the more hard-core variants such as the ZR1 is set to release next year with a twin-turbo system, and mind-bending performance. But even without the turbskis, it sounds like the base car will blow the doors of most things on the road.

Road and Track have finally been able to put a 2020 Corvette Stingray through its paces over in the states, and the 6.2 that makes 369kW and 637Nm of torque, can certainly move.

Off the line, the Corvette can hit 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than what Chevrolet claimed that the Z51 could do. On top of this, the quarter-mile was completed in a blistering 11.1 seconds at 198.2km/h.

Through the 'figure 8' course, the Corvette was able to pull 0.9Gs and complete it in a time of 23.3 seconds. This matches the time of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Lamborghini Aventador, and the BMW F90 M5.

It was a full second slower than the previous-generation Corvette Grand Sport, but according to the publication, this is down to some mid-corner understeer that comes from the new layout.

All up, this Corvette looks to be an incredible performance package that starts at just $60,000 over in America. New Zealand availability is yet to be confirmed, but it looks like Chevrolet is committed to producing the car in a right-hand drive orientation.

Pricing will be significantly higher than the direct currency conversion, but we can imagine that they'd try to slot it below the Camaro ZL1 which starts from $173,990.