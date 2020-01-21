Subaru announces ambitious plans for a completely electric line-up

When you look at Japan's electric vehicle offerings, Subaru isn't a manufacturer that tops any lists, but it looks like it is serious about an electric future after announcing a roadmap for the next couple of decades.

Ambitious is one way to put the Japanese brand's plan to have a completely electric line-up by the mid-2030s considering that only two hybrid models currently sit in its European and American line-ups.

According to a recent report, Subaru will first develop a "strong-hybrid" vehicle using technology shared with Toyota. This vehicle is set to go on sale later this decade, and feature the brand's symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

This is expected to come in the form of an updated XV. While it will only account for one vehicle in the line-up, this hybrid should help Subaru reach its goal of selling at least 40 per cent electrified vehicles by 2030.

Currently under development is another, fully-electric vehicle that Subaru teased during a launch event just last night. This vehicle is going to take the shape of an crossover upon release, and will be the brand's biggest EV player in years to come.

"Although we’re using Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are distinctly Subaru," Chief Technology Officer, Tetsuo Onuki, recently said. "It’s not only about reducing CO2 emissions. We need to further improve vehicle safety and the performance of our all-wheel drive."

Not much else is known about Subaru's ambitious electric future, but we can imagine that the brand will be using this year's auto show calendar to show off its future offerings.