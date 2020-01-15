Subaru apologises for 'F word'-named special edition Forester

After being in the centre of one of the most hilarious marketing gaffes this decade (we may as well start counting now), Subaru of America has issued an apology to local dealerships over the unfortnate naming of a recently unveiled Forester update; the 'Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special' edition.

“Yesterday afternoon we learned about an unfortunate situation related to the name given to a special edition Forester by the independent distributor in Singapore,” says the letter, sent by Subaru of America to its dealerships and since leaked online to American publication Drive.

“We want to make sure that you and all of your customers know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation (SBR) had nothing to do with this.

“We apologize for any negative feedback this may have caused. SBR has had the name removed from the car at the Singapore Auto Show. We work very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the naming of this vehicle in no way reflects the values and standards we hold true. Furthermore, we will always do our best to protect our brand’s integrity.

“This vehicle was created by the distributor for the Singapore Motor Show and it goes without saying that this car will not be available in the United States market.”

There are positives to naming your car something outlandish, of course. Apart from all the free extra press Subaru's creation received, you could hardly expect another manufacturer to steal the 'Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special' edition's acronym for their own usage.

To be fair, if there's one Subaru destined to wear such an acyonym it may as well have been the wild updated Forester. Dressed in Subaru's iconic blue livery with red STI highlights, it sports a lavishly appointed sports cabin, Need for Speed–style neon underglow, and a set of fabulous Enkei wheels.

