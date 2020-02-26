Super hatch: Mercedes-AMG confirms six-figure price on its explosive A45

It's one of the most highly anticipated performance cars of 2020, and Mercedes-AMG has finally confirmed local pricing for the rapid A45 S.

The New Zealand market will only receive the 'big daddy' A45 S 4MATIC+, and it's on sale from now with an MSRP of $111,000 plus on-roads. Mercedes-Benz New Zealand also confirmed the pricing of the hot hatch's sedan sibling, the CLA45 S 4MATIC+. It's also on sale now, with a retail of $128,300 plus on-roads.

The six-figure sum might sound pricey for a hatchback, but this is where the A45 has lived for quite a few years along with the Audi RS3, its closest rival. For reference, the A45's more sensible A35 cousin is priced from $85,800.

Critical to both of those prices is the 'S' that factors in each model's tongue-twisting name. It means that we're getting high option, high output models only as opposed to other markets where lower-spec models are available.

The bulk of the A45 S's hype stems from its 'most powerful four-cylinder in the world' powertrain. It makes an unhinged 310kW of power (155kW per litre) and 500Nm of torque, paired to an 8-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. With all guns blazing, it'll hit 100km/h in 3.9 seconds. The CLA45 adds a tenth to that time.

“We have completely redesigned our 45 models – from the engine and transmission through the chassis, the elaborately constructed drivetrain to the body structure and of course the design itself – all with one goal: to raise vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the compact class,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“With the presentation of this, our most powerful and most dynamic compact sports car, we are also reinforcing the significance of this segment for our growth strategy."

Other features? Yeah, we may as well go through those. Both cars come fitted with the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz cabin layout and infotainment system. This includes the 'Hey Mercedes' MBUX interface and artificial intelligence that learns driver behaviour.

Upholstery is made up of black suede, yellow contrast stitching and accents, and leather. Other comfort touches include ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof, while those concerned about safety will be reassured by the inclusion of the Mercedes Driving Assistance Package Plus. This covers off the brand's Distronic radar cruise control system, a 360 degree camera, Active Lane Change Assist, adaptive multibeam LED headlights, and more.