Super sedan: Drako unveils the 900kW, fully-electric GTE

Ever wondered what would happen if you took one of Elon Musk's prized Tesla Roadsters, extended the wheelbase, and added two more doors? Neither, but the resulting vehicle would probably end up being one of these.

Silicon Valley-based company Drako has finally taken the covers off their first car, the ultra-luxury GTE that is based on the familiar Fisker Karma.

Despite that fact that it is based on the Karma, the GTE is far from a copycat model considering the serious design work that was gone into it. It has been reported that the GTE was designed by Lowie Vermeersch and his GranStudio team in Turin, Italy.

Although most of the lines carry over from the original car, there's a new front, sleeker headlights, a carbon fibre hood, and massive air intakes. New side skirts can be seen down the side, and a diffuser sits below a redesigned trunk at the back.

Only a couple of interior pictures were released, but we can see that the four-seat cabin is comprised of a leather and Alcantara mix, with a carbon fibre-covered steering wheel taking pride of place.

Complete with one electric motor positioned at each wheel, power is one department that the GTE doesn't lack in. These four motors produce a combined output of 895kW, and a monumental 8800NM of torque, and power comes from a 90kWh battery.

Unfortunately, Drako didn't release a 0-100km/h time, but just like the Tesla Roadster, we can imagine that it'd be in the two-second region. They did mention a top speed of 332km/h though.

To support all the power, an Öhlins suspension system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes take care of the handling, while a complex torque-vectoring system keeps traction at all times. According to their release, this system adjusts "positive and negative torque on each wheel over one thousand times per second", giving it incredible cornering precision.

Similar to the performance figures, Drako hasn't made any mention of charging times or range, but confirmed that the GTE has a 15kW onboard charger, and can also utilise DC fast chargers.

Only 25 units are going to be produced, and Drako has announced that each example will be priced at $1.9 million. The American company have already started taking orders, so if you've got that kind of cash lying around, get in quick.