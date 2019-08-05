Super Skoda: Kodiaq RS gets a beefier stance and a power boost

German tuner ABT is famous for working with high-end European brands such as Audi and Lamborghini, but there are a bunch of other ones that they have worked with, including Czechian brand Skoda.

Despite the fact that it already holds the Nurburgring record for its mid-size SUV segment, ABT has decided to work their magic on the Skoda Kodiaq RS and make it even sportier.

Previously working on the Fabia, Octavia, and the Superb, this is the first time that ABT has worked with a Skoda SUV.

Starting with the business end of the vehicle, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine has been given a 22kW and 40Nm boost thanks to ABT's ECU software. Thanks to this boost, the Kodiaq now produces 199kW, and 540Nm of torque.

This extra power allows the SUV to make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 6.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the standard time. Surprisingly, the top speed is still limited to 220km/h.

You'll notice that ABT's Kodiaq sits a little stauncher than the models that came from the factory, this is thanks to a new set of wheels, and lowering springs. These 20-inch wheels are ABT's own, but can be swapped out for a range of wheels from 18-21-inches in diameter.

Other than the wheels, ABT hasn't opted to make any other exterior modifications, something that's pretty standard for the German tuner.

If the "stanced" look with the lowering springs and ABT wheels isn't your thing, you can always opt for their engine tuning package.

ABT hasn't released any pricing information about the Koadiq RS just yet, but we can imagine that it's coming.