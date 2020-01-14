Super SUV seller: Lamborghini credits Urus with incredible 2019 sales success

Like most things in this world, exclusivity translates to value, and while Lamborghini might not move a fraction of the cars that mainstream manufacturers such as Toyota or Mazda, their uber-expensive line-up seems to be selling quite well.

Back in 2018, the exotic Italian brand Lamborghini celebrated surpassing the 5,750 car mark, which was a 51 per cent increase over the previous year, with the Huracan taking the Gallardo's title of the best-selling model of all time.

In 2019, the brand managed to sell 8,205 units, which was an increase of 43 per cent on 2018's numbers, meaning that the brand almost managed to double their sales numbers in two years.

While most of the population associates Lamborghini with low-slung, V12-powered supercars, the brand would still be struggling for sales if it weren't for the controversial Urus SUV.

During the last months of 2018, the Urus sold 1,761 units, but almost managed to quadruple those figures during its first full year on sale in 2019. 4,962 was the final number, which means that Lamborghini sold more Urus units in 2019 than they sold cars in 2017.

It hasn't achieved nearly the same success as the Urus, but the Huracan managed to surpass the Gallardo's 10-year, 14,022 unit production mark in less than half the time of its predecessor.

When asked about the controversial SUV's success, Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali seemed ecstatic with the numbers.

"The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated. This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and new technologies, our V10 and V12 super sports cars models retained their market success."

After seeing the success of Lamborghini's SUV, it's going to be interesting to how well Aston Martin's DBX sells and whether or not Ferrari goes ahead with their rumoured super SUV.