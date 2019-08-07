Super swap: LaFerrari engine listed on eBay for staggering price

If you've grown tired of the usual GM-sourced LS swaps that pop up on the internet almost daily, there is another option on the market, but it isn't cheap.

Cheap, reliable power is the main two reasons that most people opt for an LS1 to cram in their race car, two things that can't be promised with this Italian-built V12 power plant.

The engine in question is a 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari engine that apparently only has covered 20 miles in its life. This raises the first question, is there a LaFerrari out there that was totalled almost right after leaving the factory?

Moving on, the $1.2 million price tag that is attached to this engine is going to put most people off, even more so after they learn that the same engine was listed just two years ago for a reasonable $500,000.

Adding to the list of red flags is the seller's eBay trade history. The account has sold exotic car parts in the past, but only holds a 75 per cent positive feedback rating, so we're not sure that we'd trust them with a seven-figure transaction.

If the whole engine was being sold with Ferrari's KERS hybrid system, and transmission attached, you might be able to justify the monumental price. As the engine sits now, you can pick up the similar 6.5-litre V12 in a complete 812 Superfast car for less than half the price.

Thankfully, the price of the listing will put 99.9 per cent of the population off buying this listing, and hopefully that remaining 0.01 per cent is put off by the dodgy trade history.

And no, this probably won't fit in your Honda.

