Super ute: Ford Ranger receives insane carbon-fibre makeover

Double cabs utes may be one of the most popular vehicles to buy in the country right now, but that's because of their practicality and towing capabilities, not their performance.

Unlike supercars, weight isn't too big of an issue for these diesel-powered machines, but UK tuners MotionR felt the need to shave a few kgs off Ford's Ranger through the use of copious amounts of carbon-fibre.

Just like their Ford Transit, every single carbon-fibre body panel on MotionR's Ranger was made by hand. This includes the front and rear bumpers, bonnet, wheel arches, grille and rear spoiler.

To match the extreme bodywork, a set of bespoke 21-inch wheels were added to the ute, and wrapped in some serious off-road tyres. Despite the strange look of these wheels, MotionR insists that they are load rated, so the Ranger remains practical.

While the engine has remained untouched, a full stainless steel exhaust system was installed, which features custom outlets that are built into the rear bumper.

If you aren't a fan of the forged carbon fibre pattern that features on all of the renders, MotionR mentions that a more traditional 2x2 weave pattern is also available.

As usual, the interior has also been overhauled by the tuner, and while there aren't any pictures to show what's been done, the package includes, a carbon-fibre dash, a carbon-fibre flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a full Nappa Leather interior.

MotionR hasn't yet revealed the pricing for this extravagant kit, but considering that their Transit carbon-fibre package starts at $60,000 overseas, we can't imagine that you'll be getting much change out of $80,000.