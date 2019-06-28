Supercar killer: Dodge reveals angry wide-body Charger V8 with 707hp

After officially teasing the big-bodied Charger without its camouflage earlier this week, Dodge has unveiled the 2020 Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat Widebody.

In the high octane reveal, the Charger is seen doing what it does best, and even with the meatier rubber, it shreds its tyres with ease.

The Widebody package that is available on the Scat Pack, and will come standard on the Hellcat and utilises fender flares that increase the width of the body by 89mm. With bigger these bigger fenders come bigger 11-inch wheels and wider 305/35Z tyres.

In true Dodge fashion, the upgrades don't stop there, a three-mode adaptive suspension system from Bilstein keeps the car steady while it's thrown about, and a high-performance braking system is tasked with slowing the beast down. Six-piston Brembo calipers and two-piece from rotors are used in this system.

Producing a respectable 362kW is the Charger Scat Pack Widebody, this power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.4-litre Hemi V8, and it put to the ground through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This model can go from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, and completes the quarter mile in 12.4.

If power is what you're looking for, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody will be what you're after. This one comes with the iconic supercharged 6.2-litre V8 that produces 527KW (707hp) and 881Nm of torque. This one does 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and does easy ten second runs down the strip.

As well as the ridiculous amount of power on tap, the Hellcat comes with four "race-inspired technologies" that set it apart from previous models. These are launch control and a launch assist function which “uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip.”

The other two technologies are a line-lock system and a race cooldown function which keeps the intercooler and radiator running after the car has been shut off.

Alongside the fender extensions, the exterior updates include a "mail-slot grille", revised side skirts, and a new two-piece rear spoiler.