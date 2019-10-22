Supercar killer: Tuners hit the Audi TT RS with a truckload of power

Audi's little TT has been the ugly duckling of the German manufacturer's line-up for a few years now, but has seem to have come into its own with the current generation.

The coupe's controversial looks have come a long way from the first-generation TT, and combined with its impressive performance, is quite a competitor in the sports car segment.

It seems that iconic German tuners ABT Sportsline didn't think that the TT RS' 294kW and 480Nm of torque just wasn't enough, and decided to build the mighty TT RS-R.

In factory form, the TT RS is no slouch at all, and is able to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, a figure that most performance cars struggle to hit. This is thanks to the 2.5-litre engine, seven-speed gearbox, and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

By installing a new ECU, ABT was able to extract an extra 43kW out of the five-cylinder engine, pushing the total power output up to 337kW. Unfortunately, ABT didn't release any performance figures from the RS-R, but we can imagine that it moves.

In order to give it a soundtrack to match the performance, a full stainless steel exhaust system takes care of the fumes, shooting them through the blacked-out quad pipes at the rear.

ABT didn't hold back on the exterior either, as the front end received a large splitter and aggressive canards, while the rear benefits from a reasonably subtle diffuser.

The carbon-fibre clad exterior gives this TT an extremely aggressive look that's perfectly complemented by the black set of 19-inch ABT wheels. Customers can also opt for a set of gloss 20-inch wheels.