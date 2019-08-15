Surprise supercar-beating SUV: Porsche unveils rapid new Cayenne Turbo

Porsche New Zealand has announced the prices of three e-hybrid Cayenne models that will go on sale here later this year, and there’s plenty of power available.

The brand already has Panamera e-hybrid on fleet and has the full-electric Taycan arriving this year to join the e-mobility fleet.

The Cayenne e-hybrid coupe costs $171,900, the turbo S version is $294,00 while the turbo S coupe is priced from $304,900.

Vehicles are on sale now, with Porsche NZ expecting the first arrivals in quarter four.

The entry-level Cayenne e-hybrid produces 340kW of power and 700Nm of torque and has a pure electric range of 43kms.

But it’s the turbo S and coupe S that is getting plenty of attention for being’s Porsche’s most powerful Cayenne thanks to producing 900Nm of torque from just above idle. They go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. They have zero emission driving for 40kms.

Tesla’s Model X goes from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds.

The new top-of-the-range Cayenne is also one of the sportiest vehicles in the premium segment – because of the hybrid powertrain. In the Cayenne turbo S e-hybrid models, the electric motor is located between the V8 engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.

The two motors are interconnected via a separating clutch inside the hybrid module, referred to as the Electric Clutch Actuator (ECA). In E-Power driving mode, the electric motor can, on its own, propel the vehicle up to a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

It can also be used in the other modes for an additional power boost. These modes can be selected via the standard Sport Chrono Package (Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus).

Porsche has taken this boost strategy from the 918 Spyder super sports car. The lithium-ion battery is installed underneath the loadspace floor and has a capacity of 14.1 kWh.

The two Cayenne turbo S e-hybrids come with standard equipment such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electric roll stabilisation system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) rear-axle differential lock, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) high-performance brake system, 21in lightweight alloy wheels.

The Cayenne coupe has sharper lines with a unique roof and rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, a rear seat bench with the characteristics of two individual seats, and two different roof designs: a panoramic fixed glass roof as standard and an optional carbon roof.