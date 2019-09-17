Suspiciously cheap $200,000 Bugatti Veyron hides a nasty secret

Considering that Bugatti only built 300 Veyron coupes worldwide, it's no real surprise to see the 400km/h car holding its value incredibly well on the second-hand market around the world.

Right now, there are only a handful of second-hand Veyrons for sale and all are sitting well above the million-dollar mark. For example, the cheapest Veyron is currently in America, and has a $1.81 million price tag.

With this in mind, at first glance, this particular Bugatti Veyron that is currently listed on Craiglist is an absolute bargain, but not everything is as it seems — unfortunately.

Under the curvaceous Bugatti-inspired body panels sits a modest 2002 Mercury Cougar complete with its 126kW V6 power plant. This 2.5-litre V6 disappointingly sends power through an automatic transmission to the front wheels.

Don't let the standard Mercury figures put you off this machine though; a heap of work has been put into this strange project in order to get it looking just like the real French-built thing.

The list of exterior modifications is endless, but a few notable mentions include the headlights, taillights, front bumper, vents, grilles, and paintwork. Arguably the most significant modification is the fully-functional retractable rear wing.

Moving on to the interior, the craftsmanship remains the same, and the cabin looks just like the real thing. From the Bugatti logo on the steering wheel, to the minimalistic centre dash console, it's obvious that this owner did his homework.

As mentioned, the car still has its factory power train, so achieving 400km/h will be impossible. The Veyron's quad-turbo W16 engine produces 894kW, or around seven times the amount of the V6.

While this Mercury/Bugatti isn't going to cost as much as an actual Veyron, the owner has stated that around $150,000 worth of work has gone into the car, so it isn't going cheap.

As it sits, the owner wants $197,000 for the car on Craiglist, and doesn't look to be very negotiable on the price.