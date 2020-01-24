Suzuki to halt Jimny sales in Europe over emission regulations

In an automotive world that made the shift towards bulky SUVs and bizarre SUV 'coupes' that should never leave the tarmac, Suzuki's little Jimny off-roader is certainly a standout.

Unsurprisingly, this boxy Japanese mudslinger has gained quite a cult following around the world, thanks to its quirky looks and off-road capabilities, but fans over in Europe might have to wave goodbye.

Like most sales stops over there, this is down to strict emission regulation updates that are potentially coming into force in 2021. Suzuki has already instructed dealers to stop taking orders with immediate effect.

Due to the fact that these mandatory emission reduction targets are gradually applied throughout the year, the Jimny may have to be pulled from all European markets instantly.

Starting in 2021, every manufacturer can only have a maximum fleet average of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre. And while the rest of the Suzuki line-up is fine, the Jimny's little 1.5-litre four-pot would push the brand over that.

Although this engine is relatively small in the scheme of modern power plants, the manual Jimny models emit 154 g/km CO2 and the automatics emit 170 g/km CO2. Obviously, this is a lot more than the permitted limit.

All is not lost though; the little off-roader could make a return to select European markets in late 2021 if Suzuki manages to get it over the line as a commercial vehicle. These vehicles are exempt from the 95 g/km CO2 rules, but Suzuki will have to remove the rear seats and make other small modifications.

We can imagine that Suzuki will already be working on an engine update that lowers these emissions for its return as a passenger vehicle.