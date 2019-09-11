Swedish authorites reject 'TRUMP' number plate for being offensive

Current US President Donald Trump has a lot of fans, but also a lot of enemies across the world, and it turns out that one of these enemies works at the Swedish Transport Agency.

It has been reported that Marcus Saaf applied for a 'TRUMP' personalised number plate to go on his American-built car, but his application was rejected by the Transport Agency for being offensive.

Apparently, Saaf had been drinking, and decided that getting the 'TRUMP' plate for his car would be hilarious. His fun was soon cut short, and the upon local media's request, the Swedish Transport agency confirmed that the story was true.

In their official release, their tone was softened, and they explained that the plate wasn't rejected because Trump's name was offensive. Instead, Swedish plates aren't allowed to reference politics.

Considering that Saaf was just doing it for a laugh, he wasn't too put off by the agency's ruling and said that he "understood" how the plate could be perceived as offensive.

Just last year, the New Zealand Transport agency released a list of plates applications that they rejected in 2017. The standard list of profanities was present, but a couple of confusing ones stood out.

Both 'XXXXXK' and 'I1IIIM' were rejected for being too confusing to read, and 'CROWN' was rejected as that plate is strictly reserved for government use.