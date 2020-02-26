Tacky tribute? Controversial Kobe Bryant Lamborghini listed for $270K

One fan's attempt to honour the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant has seemingly flopped after the tribute Lamborghini was listed for sale through a TMZ Sports article earlier this week.

According to the report, Joe Carbonara decided to wrap his 2015 Lamborghini Huracan following the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as nine others in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram #Kobe24Lambo A post shared by Kobe24Lambo (@kobe24lambo) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:54pm PST

Carbonara, a high-end car dealer based in Chicago had the car listed for sale before Bryant's death, but was so moved by the event, decided to wrap the car in the LA Lakers' purple and yellow colours.

All three of Kobe's playing numbers feature on the Huracan, as well as a questionable mural of the two on the engine cover. The fact that "#Kobe24Lambo" is front and centre on the coupe, somewhat detracts from the tribute though.

Steve Zielinski, the owner of X-Treme Graphics told TMZ that his company did not charge Carbonara for the custom job. Following this makeover, the car received its own Instagram account that has now amassed over 4000 followers.

While a specific listing page doesn't exist for the Huracan, Carbonara mentioned that he was asking $270,000 for the Huracan as it sits. This is a similar price to other 2015 Huracan models listed in the States.

While some fans loved the tribute, others weren't as sold on the car and slammed it as "shameful" on social media. Another commenter pointed out the seemingly obvious by saying: "I kind of get the feeling it really isn't bout Kobe anymore....was it ever."