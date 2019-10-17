Home / News / Teen's stolen car rampage ends with smashed $340,000 Lamborghini Urus

By News.com.au • 17/10/2019
Photos / Western Australia Police
Western Australia police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a range of offences following a crime spree that resulted in a wrecked Lamborghini.

Police spotted the boy driving a new Subaru Forester in the beachside Perth suburb of Como on Tuesday, a car reported stolen following a burglary on October 6.

Officers say they followed the Subaru before it “reversed at speed, crashing into the rear pod section” of the patrol vehicle.

“The Forester then continued west on Birdwood Avenue where it crashed with a yellow Lamborghini at the intersection of Bland Street,” police said.

The supercar involved was an example of the new Lamborghini Urus, an exclusive luxury SUV priced from $339,000 plus options and on-road costs.

Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, the Urus is able to reach 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, before topping out at a whopping 306km/h.

Some examples of the car cost over $400,000 drive-away once loaded up with the suite of optional extras that are available. 

Police charged the boy with three counts of theft and two counts of aggravated burglary.

He was due to face court on Wednesday night.

- News.com.au

