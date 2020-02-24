Teens face $10K bill after posing on hood of Ferrari California

Like most things in life, owning an exotic car comes with the good and the bad. The good being the thrill one gets from the drive, and the bad being when idiots like this damage it for Instagram likes.

For one owner in America, this became a reality when he parked his Ferrari California outside of his parent's house in El Paso, only to find dents and footprints covering it the next morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Fit Fam El Paso (@fitfamelpaso) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:59pm PST

While they aren't the most sought after, or expensive Ferraris on the market, no one wants to see their pride a joy defaced for a couple of likes.

According to a local report, Richard Streep's family arrived home late one night, and spotted a group surrounding the Italian exotic, but weren't able to identify as they drove off immediately.

Naturally, Streep filed a police report as soon as he could, but also asked for help on social media. Unfortunately, the police couldn't dig up anything, but locals were able to identify the red car, and put him onto the teens.

Within 24 hours of making the post, Streep was able to report the teens' accounts to the police, who set to work bringing them to justice.

While this was underway, Ferrari of Scottsdale quoted Streep around $10,000 to repair the damaged bonnet and roof of the California. Understandably, he was upset having to repair the car "he worked his butt off" for, but was willing to get it back in mint condition.

Thankfully, at least one of the teen's parents made contact with Streep upon seeing the social media post, and offered to cover some of the cost. While this is a decent gesture, we can't help but feel like it was a way to avoid the police proceedings.

Whether Streep presses charges against the offenders is his decision, but we can't imagine that he'd be cool about this whole situation.