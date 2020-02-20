Teens steal two $300K Lamborghinis from dealership before crashing into each other

Despite the controversy surrounding Lamborghini's first SUV upon release, the brand managed to more than double its sales numbers with the Urus, which continues to be a massive seller.

While the Italian family-hauler is aimed at older buyers, it seems to be a hit with the kids as well, as two teenagers managed to jack a pair of Urus SUVs from a dealership in America.

NEW: Third car towed away from crash in Malden, two reportedly stolen Lamborghinis left behind. @boston25 https://t.co/S7EPBSAfHf pic.twitter.com/FmoWXSwRRs — Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) February 18, 2020

According to the Wayland Police Department, an alarm was triggered at Lamborghini of Boston in the early hours of Tuesday morning, so a police cruiser was dispatched to investigate.

Before the officer got to the scene, he noticed two Lamborghini SUVs sitting at an intersection not far from the dealership. As this is quite an unusual sight, the officer put his lights on and attempted to pull over the pair.

Immediately, the Lamborghinis took off from the lights at a "high rate of speed", and the officer wasn't able to give chase. Another officer arrived at the dealership, to find two Urus models had been stolen.

Five hours later, it was reported that the two stolen vehicles had crashed into one and other. Police were able to apprehend one driver, but the other managed to escape on foot.

How much damage was done to the six-figure SUVs hasn't yet been revealed, but images from the aftermath show a significant amount of cosmetic damage to both.

It looks like Boston Lamborghini could see the light in this situation as they posted a Urus with a winking face alongside the caption "We think an Urus post is the best fit for today" on Facebook after the incident.

Let's just hope those troublesome teens learnt their lesson.