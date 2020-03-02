Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk reveals production version will look "slightly better"

When Elon Musk pulled the covers off the Cybertruck late last year, it was both the best and worst thing to happen in the automotive world since the game-changing Fiat Mulitpla.

And just like Fiat's questionable Multipla, the Cybertruck featured aesthetics that divided the masses, as it looks like something taken straight out of a dystopian-punk movie.

Active ride height & active damping are game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2020

Those that disliked the Cybertruck's simplistic exterior will be happy to hear that the American brand will alter its looks before the truck releases — something that had to change to comply with international safety laws.

When asked on Twitter if the overall look would remain the same upon release, Musk replied by saying that it'd be "slightly better". Take what you will from these two words, but we're guessing that he means that the truck will appeal to more people.

As aforementioned, these changes were bound to happen as the harsh exterior of the Cybertruck wouldn't have much give in the event of a crash. Pedestrian safety was the main concern here.

On top of this, Musk recently used Twitter to reveal that the Cybertruck will feature a payload calculator that is able to inform drivers of the maximum towing load in different situations.

Active ride height and active damping are two additional features that the CEO claimed were "game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio.”

With a scheduled release of late 2021 for the tri-motor model, Tesla has given itself more than enough time to fine-tune the Cybertruck's details, and make it a game-changer in the electric truck/ute segment.