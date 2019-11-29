Tesla Cybertruck set to join the ranks of Dubai's police force

Considering the sheer amount of high-end performance cars on the roads in Dubai, it only makes sense that the police force opts for some serious metal to catch the crooks.

In the past, a Porsche 918, Lamborghini Aventador have been introduced to the Middle Eastern force, but the Cybertruck that's headed their way will be the most outlandish yet.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

According to a Tweet from the Dubai Police Force, the electric pickup truck is set to start serving and protecting the city streets as early as 2020m despite the fact that production doesn't kick off until late 2021.

Unless Elon Musk has a special arrangement with this force, officers will have to join the list of 250,000 people who have already put down US$100 for the futuristic truck. In the tweet, the Cybertruck was shown wearing the iconic green livery, which surprisingly works quite well with the brushed steel finish.

Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri revealed in an interview with Arabian Business that the truck will serve as a patrol car in popular tourist areas such as the Burj Khalifa, La Mer, and the Jumeirah Beach Residence.

No detail was given as to which spec of the truck was ordered, but we can't imagine that it was the base model. We'd expect to see the range-topping tri-motor Cybertruck that can hit 100km/h in under three seconds in their line-up.

Alongside Tesla's truck, the Dubai force also revealed that a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S will be joining the ranks. While being a four-door sedan, this is the fastest AMG that has ever been built, and will get to 100km/h in a similar time to the Cybertruck.