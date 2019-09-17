Tesla Model 3 already setting the bar for Kiwi electric car sales

The Tesla Model 3 has smashed electric vehicles registrations in New Zealand for August while monthly sales in the segment now at hovering around the 550-600 mark.

The past month has seen the Model 3, Nissan Leaf and Audi e-tron go on sale in New Zealand, pushing new electric vehicle sales to 906 year to date.

That also smashes plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV) new vehicle registrations that sit at 600 year to date.

In August, 57 Model 3s were registered, with owners getting their pre-orders from the USA. The Nissan Leaf had 39 sales, the Hyundai Kona EV sat at 32 and Audi’s e-tron had 30 registrations. Year to date, Kona is leading new EV sales with 267 registrations.

Watch: someone chopped up a Tesla Model 3 and turned it into a ute

EV numbers across New Zealand, including used, have climbed above 16,000, with monthly sales around 550-600. But 2020 should see some important new electric vehicles arriving here.

Porsche New Zealand has said they’ve had unprecedented demand for the Taycan, and will bring in three models from early 2020 for preview events and test drives.

Production of New Zealand specification vehicles will start mid-2020 with first customer deliveries anticipated in the third quarter.

Porsche NZ says specification and pricing will be announced in March 2020.

Honda revealed its electric vehicle, the Honda e, at Frankfurt motor show. But Honda NZ says, “at present we have no information about the Honda e for New Zealand” but would be keen to have it in its fleet.

It will start deliveries of the Honda e mid-2020, a similar time-frame to Volkswagen’s ID.3 that was also revealed at Frankfurt.

Volkswagen NZ is working with Germany to secure the ID.3 for our market.