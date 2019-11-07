Tesla Model 3 turned into electric track weapon

Elon Musk's crusade against Porsche at the Nurburgring with his Model S race cars has been well documented online, but it seems that the Tesla CEO isn't the only one turning his EVs into track cars.

It might not have the same insane performance as the 'Plaid' variants that Musk is running at the 'Ring, but we can imagine that this Model 3 racer would give most track cars a run for their money.

Unveiled at the SEMA show in Las Vegas just yesterday, Unplugged Performance has dubbed its creation the 'Tesla Model 3 Acension R'. The tuning company has had experience with tuning EVs in the past, but this is their most extreme project to date.

Starting with a standard Model 3 Performance, the EV's 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds meant that it packed more than enough performance for the track, so the drive train has remained untouched.

To improve handling, a custom race-valved adjustable coilover suspension system was installed alongside billet arms at the front and rear, and a beefed-up three-way sway bar set with uprated bushings.

Stopping power is now handled by a massive set of Wilwood brakes, with six-piston callipers at the front that sit on 400mm rotors. The forged 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tyres.

In terms of aesthetics, aggressive new front and rear bumpers have been installed, and are made out of carbon fibre. The side skirts and massive rear wing are also made from the lightweight material.

Arguably to the coolest upgrade that's been done to this Model3 sits inside the car in the form of the bucket seats. Whether it's a nod to Elon's Plaid Model S cars, or the designer just really likes the Mk5 VW Golf GTI, the seats are covered with plaid material.

Unfortunately, Unplugged Performance's conversion for the Model 3 will cost around half the price of the car down here in New Zealand. It starts at just under $50,000, which doesn't include the cost of the EV.

