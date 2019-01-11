Tesla Model S recalled as part of Takata airbag crackdown

The huge Takata airbag recall has claimed a whole host of manufacturers, including the likes of BMW, Subaru, Toyota, and more. Now, as part of the ongoing recall, electric vehicle producers Tesla have outlined their vehicles impacted by the faulty devices.

The American manufacturer's recall is relatively minor compared some of the more mainstream brands that have been sucked into the mess. A total of 1263 Teslas have been recalled, all of them being Model S variants built between 2014 and 2016.

Those wanting to check out the full VIN list can click here.

Given that Tesla only joined the New Zealand market in 2017, it's unlikely that many of the vehicles concerned reside here. That said, early run face-lift models could be included in the list, and there are a few imported pre-facelift models kicking about here that could also be effected.

Read more: The compulsory recall of Takata Alpha airbags has begun

Although there have been no reported deaths in New Zealand linked to faulty Takata airbags, 24 deaths have been reported globally.

The issue centres around airbag propellants wearing over time. If a car crashes and these components are worn, components within the airbag can become high-velocity metal shrapnel.

Those who want to check whether their car is effected can visit the Right Car website by clicking here.