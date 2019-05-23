Tesla Model X left balancing precariously on guard rail after high-speed collision

In recent times, Tesla models around the world haven't been having much luck with guard rails, the very objects that are meant to keep them safe are finding their way into and below the popular electric vehicles.

You might remember this particular accident from last month, when a Model S met an unfortunate end after having one of these guard rails pierce the front bumper and travel through the car, and out the boot.

Looking at this Model X that has found itself in a peculiar position, the rail hasn't done much damage to the car, but has provided both a ramp and resting spot for it.

Judging by the Facebook page that posted these pictures, we can assume that this accident happened in France. It also looks like the rail was in the middle of a multi-lane highway, so speed could've been a contributing factor.

French police released a statement following the crash, (which has been since translated to English): "A new flying Tesla vehicle flew off the guard rail on A404 highway toward Bourg/Oyonnax around the end of the exit. The landing was soft. The driver was safe – more fear than hurt."

Without getting a good look underneath the car, the damage on the front left section of the bumper looks to be the extent of it. The driver is lucky that the force wasn't enough to pierce the battery packs underneath the vehicle; otherwise it could've been a very different story.

Unfortunately, the police statement is the only information that we have about the crash, but it'd be extremely interesting to hear the driver's account of what happened.

The "Flying Tesla" covered some serious ground after hitting the front of the guard rail, and it is nothing short of a miracle that the driver escaped without injury.

Let's hope that those Teslas stay away from those pesky guard rails going forward, it never seems to end well.