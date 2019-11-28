Tesla receives 250,000 Cybertruck pre-orders since "botched" debut

It's one of the most polarising automotive creations that the world has seen since John DeLorean decided to release the iconic DMC-12. But the world's actions are speaking louder than words when it comes to pre-orders.

Just a couple of days after the world debut of the boxy Cybertruck, the one where Elon may or may not have compromised the "armoured" windows for press coverage, the CEO revealed that 200,000 pre-orders were already in the bag.

That number has since jumped to a whopping 250,000, a massive figure that only just falls short of the Model 3, which garnered a similar amount of attention upon debut.

It's worth noting that a Cybertruck pre-order only costs $100, and is fully refundable. So it might not be a traditional pre-order that shows full commitment, but a quarter of a million people are willing to put money down on the truck.

What's even crazier is the fact that Tesla has stood by their zero advertising spend mantra with this truck, and has raised well over $10 billion without spending a single cent on any form of advertising.

Some of this might be down to that "botched" window reveal stunt, that saw almost every single non-automotive media outlet in the world making light of the situation, all while spreading the Cybertruck to the masses.

While it's no real surprise to see punters flocking to yet another unreleased Tesla product, it is quite an incredible feat to see a ute that looks like something Arnie would drive in Total Recall selling like hotcakes.